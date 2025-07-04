Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-04 03:10:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:15 AM EST - Inomin Mines Inc. : Announces the close of its non-brokered private placement as announced on May 22. The Company issued 6,565,000 units at $0.035 per Unit for gross proceeds of $229,775. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one Share purchase warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase a Share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof. Inomin Mines Inc. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.04.

