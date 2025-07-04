Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lower Start For TSX In Light Trading

Lower Start For TSX In Light Trading


2025-07-04 03:10:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by energy shares, as investors weighed uncertainty over U.S. trade deals ahead of Washington's looming July 9 deadline.
The TSX Composite Index gave back 9.08 points to begin Friday at 27,025.18.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.14 cents to 73.52 cents U.S.
On the company front, Northern Dynasty Minerals was hooking up with its U.S. subsidiary announced that they are negotiating with the Environmental Protection Agency to explore a potential settlement.
Northern shares zoomed Friday 42 cents, or 21.9%, to $2.34.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington will start sending letters to countries on Friday specifying what tariff rates they will face on imports to the United States.
With Trump's 90-day pause on higher U.S. tariffs ending next week, investors have taken a cautious stance as several large trading partners are yet to clinch trade deals.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump are aiming to reach some form of a trade deal by July 21.
Oil prices docked 75 cents to $66.25 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $4.90 to $3,347.80 U.S. an ounce.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange skidded 2.57 points early Friday to 751.51.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher, with gold up 0.4%, consumer staples better by 0.3%, and materials inching up 0.2%.
The five laggards were weighed mostly energy, tailing 0.3%, consumer discretionary stocks off 0.2%, and industrials, inching back 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. indexes are closed for the Fourth of July holiday.



MENAFN04072025000212011056ID1109761867

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search