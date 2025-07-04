403
Lower Start For TSX In Light Trading
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by energy shares, as investors weighed uncertainty over U.S. trade deals ahead of Washington's looming July 9 deadline.
The TSX Composite Index gave back 9.08 points to begin Friday at 27,025.18.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.14 cents to 73.52 cents U.S.
On the company front, Northern Dynasty Minerals was hooking up with its U.S. subsidiary announced that they are negotiating with the Environmental Protection Agency to explore a potential settlement.
Northern shares zoomed Friday 42 cents, or 21.9%, to $2.34.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington will start sending letters to countries on Friday specifying what tariff rates they will face on imports to the United States.
With Trump's 90-day pause on higher U.S. tariffs ending next week, investors have taken a cautious stance as several large trading partners are yet to clinch trade deals.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump are aiming to reach some form of a trade deal by July 21.
Oil prices docked 75 cents to $66.25 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gained $4.90 to $3,347.80 U.S. an ounce.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange skidded 2.57 points early Friday to 751.51.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher, with gold up 0.4%, consumer staples better by 0.3%, and materials inching up 0.2%.
The five laggards were weighed mostly energy, tailing 0.3%, consumer discretionary stocks off 0.2%, and industrials, inching back 0.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. indexes are closed for the Fourth of July holiday.
