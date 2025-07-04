TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2025

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced June 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX). All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

June 2025 May 2025 June 2024 Volume 13,247,743,267 11,998,474,004 10,341,370,153 Value $318,003,232,776 $301,837,044,746 $263,967,525,088 Transactions 22,648,519 23,594,803 19,321,346 Daily Averages Volume 630.8 million 571.4 million 517.1 million Value $15,143.0 million $14,373.2 million $13,198.4 million Transactions 1,078,501 1,123,562 966,067

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 75,958,025,444 65,435,178,820 +16.1 Value $1,911,414,855,184 $1,475,768,912,523 +29.5 Transactions 150,732,318 123,502,440 +22.0 Daily Averages Volume 607.7 million 519.3 million +17.0 Value $15,291.3 million $11,712.5 million +30.6 Transactions 1,205,859 980,178 +23.0

Toronto Stock Exchange

June 2025 May 2025 June 2024 Volume 8,668,954,854 8,160,147,119 7,191,796,447 Value $301,250,844,150 $283,149,928,864 $248,122,020,358 Transactions 20,059,102 21,024,337 17,124,399 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 26,857.11 26,175.05 21,875.79 Daily Averages Volume 412.8 million 388.6 million 359.6 million Value $14,345.3 million $13,483.3 million $12,406.1 million Transactions 955,195 1,001,159 856,220

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 50,338,350,504 42,849,294,056 +17.5 Value $1,773,305,500,798 $1,378,578,661,226 +28.6 Transactions 132,850,287 109,094,789 +21.8 Daily Averages Volume 402.7 million 340.1 million +18.4 Value $14,186.4 million $10,941.1 million +29.7 Transactions 1,062,802 865,832 +22.7

TSX Venture Exchange *

June 2025 May 2025 June 2024 Volume 3,502,964,477 2,820,818,862 2,322,932,501 Value $1,993,560,951 $1,541,178,178 $956,829,536 Transactions 967,728 761,917 567,024 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 733.37 694.40 569.82 Daily Averages Volume 166.8 million 134.3 million 116.1 million Value $94.9 million $73.4 million $47.8 million Transactions 46,082 36,282 28,351

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 18,212,357,675 16,508,874,625 +10.3 Value $9,492,085,084 $6,708,539,339 +41.5 Transactions 4,866,824 3,994,259 +21.8 Daily Averages Volume 145.7 million 131.0 million +11.2 Value $75.9 million $53.2 million +42.6 Transactions 38,935 31,700 +22.8

TSX Alpha Exchange

June 2025 May 2025 June 2024 Volume 1,044,536,784 994,093,615 812,907,300 Value $14,091,708,479 $16,631,931,364 $14,465,738,436 Transactions 1,533,468 1,750,106 1,589,790 Daily Averages Volume 49.7 million 47.3 million 40.6 million Value $671.0 million $792.0 million $723.3 million Transactions 73,022 83,338 79,490

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 7,244,830,123 6,035,382,130 +20.0 Value $124,946,335,064 $89,127,395,177 +40.2 Transactions 12,604,652 10,259,743 +22.9 Daily Averages Volume 58.0 million 47.9 million +21.0 Value $999.6 million $707.4 million +41.3 Transactions 100,837 81,427 +23.8

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK

June 2025 May 2025 June 2024 Volume 31,287,152 23,414,408 13,733,905 Value $667,119,196 $514,006,340 $422,936,758 Transactions 88,221 58,443 40,133 Daily Averages Volume 1.5 million 1.1 million 0.7 million Value $31.8 million $24.5 million $21.1 million Transactions 4,201 2,783 2,007

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 162,487,142 41,628,009 +290.3 Value $3,670,934,238 $1,354,316,781 +171.1 Transactions 410,555 153,649 +167.2 Daily Averages Volume 1.3 million 0.3 million +293.5 Value $29.4 million $10.7 million +173.2 Transactions 3,284 1,219 +169.3

Montreal Exchange

June 2025 May 2025 June 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 17,290,612 19,212,748 15,395,390 Open Interest (Contracts) 27,549,664 28,241,797 17,231,723

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 118,628,042 92,467,094 +28.3 Open Interest (Contracts) 27,549,664 17,231,723 +59.9

*Includes NEX

