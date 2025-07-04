Gabala Hosts CIS Youth Organizations Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Within the framework of the international event program themed "Gabala – CIS Youth Capital for 2025: A Celebration of Diversity and Unity," the CIS Youth Organizations Forum has taken place with the participation of leading youth organizations from CIS member countries, Azernews reports.

The forum began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

The event was followed by speeches from Indira Hajiyeva, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports; Tatyana Kovalyova, Head of the Department for Cooperation in Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs at the CIS Executive Committee's Department of Humanitarian Cooperation, General Political and Social Issues; Rafael Hajibayli, Chairman of the National Council of Youth Organizations; Yulia Kirpichenko, Head of the Organizational, Personnel, Legal Affairs, and International Cooperation Department of the Central Committee of the Belarusian Republican Youth Union Public Association; and Nodir Khojiyev, Head of the Youth Affairs Department of the Tashkent Region.

During the networking session that followed, a broad exchange of views took place regarding common problems faced by youth in the regions and possible solutions.

Afterwards, participants divided into groups to analyze the youth policy models implemented in their respective countries and worked on joint projects that could be realized in the near future, which they then presented.

Note that the CIS Youth Capital program is an initiative designed to promote youth-related activities, cultural exchanges, and social development across the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Every year, a city from one of the CIS countries is designated as the Youth Capital, with the goal of enhancing youth participation in public life, creating opportunities for young people, and demonstrating cultural diversity.

In 2023, during the CIS Heads of Government Council meeting in Tashkent, Gabala, a picturesque city located in Azerbaijan, was named the Youth Capital for 2025.

Gabala's designation as the CIS Youth Capital aims to encourage young people from all CIS countries to actively participate in civic, cultural, and educational programs.

A variety of events and programs will take place throughout 2025, including cultural festivals, sports competitions, educational workshops, and youth summits.

These events will allow young people from different countries to connect, collaborate, and promote mutual understanding.