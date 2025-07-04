Azerbaijan Represented For First Time At China's Largest Television And Film Market

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Film Agency (ARFA) has participated in the Shanghai International Film & TV Market held in Shanghai, People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.

The Shanghai International Film & TV Market is one of the most prestigious industry events in Asia, bringing together companies, producers, broadcasters, and investors involved in the television and film sectors from various countries around the world each year.

The event provides a comprehensive platform for project presentations, discussions on joint production opportunities, and the establishment of new collaborations.

To promote Azerbaijan's culture and audiovisual potential internationally, the Agency has undertaken several initiatives.

For instance, in line with the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 29, 2025, titled "On certain issues related to the production of cinematographic and other audiovisual works within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan," efforts have been made to promote Azerbaijan as a filming location and to explore joint production possibilities through meetings with international partners.

During the event, meetings were held with representatives from the film industries of Turkiye, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

Negotiations also took place with representatives of China's film industry as part of the implementation of the Action Plan to strengthen cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China, specifically under clauses 2, 83–84.