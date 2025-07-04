Electronics Sector Shows Mixed Signals As Output Shifts In Azerbaijan

The total production value of computers, electronic and optical products, and electrical equipment in Azerbaijan reached ₼100.3 million ($59 million) in the first five months of 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. The data shows a 7.8% decrease in the production of computers, electronic, and optical products compared to the same period in 2024. In contrast, the production of electrical equipment saw a modest increase of ...

