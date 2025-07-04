PM Shairf: We Agreed Upon Expanding Bilateral Co-Op Between Pakistan, Azerbaijan Across Key Sectors
Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated the following to journalists:
"I was here with my delegation to take part in the prestigious summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), chaired by my dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev. Today, we reached an agreement to further develop the bonds of brotherhood between our two member states and to promote trade, investment, culture, education, healthcare, and water resources."
The Prime Minister added:
“My meeting with President Ilham Aliyev was very fruitful. We agreed to further develop our trade and investment ties with Azerbaijan, especially in strategic sectors.”
