Zelensky Outlines Key Topics Discussed With Trump: Frontline, Air Defense, Peace Deal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He shared these details in a post on Telegra , as reported by Ukrinform.

“I had a very important and fruitful conversation with President Donald J. Trump. I congratulated President Trump and the entire American people on the US Independence Day. We – in Ukraine – are grateful for all the support provided. It helps us protect lives, safeguard our freedom and independence. We have achieved a lot together with America and we support all efforts to stop the killings and restore just, lasting, and dignified peace. A noble agreement for peace is needed,” Zelensky wrote.

According to him, during the conversation, the two sides discussed Russian airstrikes and, more broadly, the situation on the front line.

“President Trump is very well informed, and I thank him for his attention to Ukraine. We spoke about opportunities in air defense and agreed that we will work together to strengthen protection of our skies,” the Ukrainian President noted.

The presidents also paid special attention to joint weapons production.

“We had a detailed conversation about defense industry capabilities and joint production. We are ready for direct projects with the United States and believe this is critically important for security, especially when it comes to drones and related technologies,” Zelensky informed.

He also noted that the two sides discussed mutual procurement and investment.“Finally, we exchanged views on the diplomatic situation and joint work with the U.S. and other partners,” the President concluded.

says no progress in conversation with Puti

As reported, Zelensky said on July 3 in Orgus that he would raise the issue of U.S. weapons supplies in his call with Trump.

Earlier, U.S. media reported that the Pentagon had paused shipments of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine. White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed the decision, stating it was made to prioritize America's interests following a review by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine