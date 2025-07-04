Russian Strike Causes Blackout At Zaporizhzhia NPP - Minister Halushchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukraine's Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko on Facebook , as covered by Ukrinform.

“The occupiers' strike caused a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The enemy hit the power line connecting the temporarily occupied ZNPP with Ukraine's unified power system. This line helps maintain the plant's own power needs to ensure radiation safety levels,” Halushchenko wrote.

He also reminded that since the full-scale invasion began, the ZNPP has already experienced a total blackout eight times and has repeatedly been on the brink of blackout.

As previously reported, Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia NPP remains dependent on a single back up power line to supply electricity necessary for cooling its six reactors and spent nuclear fuel. This has been the case for seven weeks following the loss of connection with the last backup power line.

Photo credit: Kostiantyn Liberov