Macron, Starmer To Co-Chair Video Conference On Ukraine In The UK
Macron will pay a state visit to the UK from July 8 to 10, where he is expected to receive a royal welcome and address the British Parliament.
"There will certainly be a discussion on how to seriously maintain Ukraine's combat capability," said the Élysée Palace, adding that Starmer and Macron will co-chair the video conference meeting of Kyiv's allies.
The video conference is scheduled for Thursday, July 10. During the meeting, Macron and Starmer will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to the French President's office.
The summit will discuss the deployment of“a reassurance force” in Ukraine after a ceasefire, the Élysée Palace said. Additionally, discussions will focus on how to increase pressure on Russia to accept an unconditional ceasefire, which it has consistently refused, officials said.Read also: Macron, Putin hold first phone call since 2022
As reported by Ukrinform, late on Thursday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which Ukraine was among the topics discussed.
Illustrative photo credit: Office of the President
