SBU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Prisoner Exchange
"Today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordinating the Search for and Release of Prisoners of War under the SBU, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized bodies, which carried out the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," the statement said.
Following the reception of Ukrainian defenders at the border, the Joint Center, in cooperation with Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia, for the first time arranged transportation of the released soldiers to rehabilitation centers by rail.Read also: Ukraine brings home more prisoners in latest exchange with Russia
"As our head of state emphasized, Ukraine expects all humanitarian agreements reached during the Istanbul meeting to be fully implemented. The life of every Ukrainian is of the highest value. We are working to fulfill the president's directive and bring home every citizen held in captivity," the SBU said.
Another prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia on July 4, involving both military personnel and civilians. Most of the defenders had been held in Russian captivity since 2022.
