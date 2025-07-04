Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Warning Issued For Northern KP As Temperatures Rise

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of potential glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and flash floods in upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the ongoing rise in temperatures. Residents of Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Kohistan have been advised to remain vigilant.

According to the PDMA, district administrations have been directed to closely monitor vulnerable sites, ensure early warning systems are in place, and conduct evacuation drills. Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary movement near rivers and streams and to refrain from driving vehicles through fast-flowing water.

Evacuation sites have already been prepared in potentially affected areas. Tourists have also been advised to remain cautious and follow safety protocols during their visits.

Furthermore, relevant departments including the National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and the Communication and Works Department (C&W) have been instructed to stay on standby for timely road clearance operations. A public awareness campaign has also been launched to inform people about the risks.

The PDMA's Emergency Operations Center remains active 24/7, and citizens can report incidents or seek assistance by calling 1700.