Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Warning Issued For Northern KP As Temperatures Rise

Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Warning Issued For Northern KP As Temperatures Rise


2025-07-04 03:08:08
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of potential glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and flash floods in upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the ongoing rise in temperatures. Residents of Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Kohistan have been advised to remain vigilant.

According to the PDMA, district administrations have been directed to closely monitor vulnerable sites, ensure early warning systems are in place, and conduct evacuation drills. Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary movement near rivers and streams and to refrain from driving vehicles through fast-flowing water.

Evacuation sites have already been prepared in potentially affected areas. Tourists have also been advised to remain cautious and follow safety protocols during their visits.

Furthermore, relevant departments including the National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and the Communication and Works Department (C&W) have been instructed to stay on standby for timely road clearance operations. A public awareness campaign has also been launched to inform people about the risks.

The PDMA's Emergency Operations Center remains active 24/7, and citizens can report incidents or seek assistance by calling 1700.

MENAFN04072025000189011041ID1109761792

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search