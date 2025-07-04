Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Chapter Opens In Azerbaijani-Iranian Relations - Pezeshkian

New Chapter Opens In Azerbaijani-Iranian Relations - Pezeshkian


2025-07-04 03:08:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. A new chapter has opened in Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said during his meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Khankendi on July 4, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN04072025000187011040ID1109761787

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search