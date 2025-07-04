Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian Concludes His Visit To Azerbaijan


2025-07-04 03:07:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. On July 4, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, concluded his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Iranian President.

President Masoud Pezeshkian was seen off by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture, along with other officials.

MENAFN04072025000187011040ID1109761783

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search