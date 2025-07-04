Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Introduces Masoud Pezeshkian To Shusha City (VIDEO)

President Ilham Aliyev Introduces Masoud Pezeshkian To Shusha City (VIDEO)


2025-07-04 03:07:58

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. As reported, the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization was held in Khankendi today.

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian also took part in the summit.

As part of the event, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev introduced the Iranian president to the city of Shusha.

The heads of state communicated in the Azerbaijani language.

Trend presents this footage:

MENAFN04072025000187011040ID1109761782

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search