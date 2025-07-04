President Ilham Aliyev Introduces Masoud Pezeshkian To Shusha City (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As reported, the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization was held in Khankendi today.

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian also took part in the summit.

As part of the event, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev introduced the Iranian president to the city of Shusha.

The heads of state communicated in the Azerbaijani language.

