DNA Enters Securities Market With New Broker Dealer Launch

Chicago - July 4, 2025 - DNA Brokerage LLC (“DNA”), a CFTC and NFA member with a mission to offer world-wide market access and best-in class trading solutions, today announced the launch of its affiliate FINRA Broker Dealer, DNA Securities LLC, allowing the combined companies the ability to provide securities trading solutions in addition to futures services for their institutional customers.

DNA's business model allows the Firm to choose the most suitable Clearing Firm for professional trading customers that offer competitive trading solutions and clearing rates.

Jacques Fernandes, President of DNA's parent company, Strands Holdings US Inc., stated“DNA's expansion into the securities market reflects its commitment to provide solutions that address real-world client challenges and demands for cross market and product access. We are excited to offer potential clients access to U.S. securities markets to optimize their investment portfolios as they trade VIX Futures, E-Mini S&P Futures, Options vs SPY and SPX Options, or while hedging fixed income portfolios vs fixed income futures.”

DNA launched its futures brokerage services in August 2024. Driven by customer demand, DNA has expanded its services to include the introduction of clearing relationships to meet the needs of its global client base for futures products and with today's announcement, access to US-based securities markets.

About DNA

DNA is an independent introducing broker located in Chicago, IL. Our principals are industry veterans, each with over 20 years of experience running proprietary trading and brokerage firms. We believe this deep expertise in derivatives trading, technology, and infrastructure sets us apart from the competition by allowing us to provide clients with the specialized knowledge and support required to grow their business. Additionally, DNA's independence enables us to partner with the most suitable clearing and technology firms that fit the needs of our customers and allows us to provide the trading solutions that will keep our professional customers competitive with the ever-changing technical and market environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

Futures products are provided by DNA Brokerage LLC, a member of the NFA and registered with the CFTC. Securities products are offered through DNA Securities LLC, a registered broker dealer and member SIPC . This is not an offer or solicitation for brokerage services or other products or services in any jurisdiction where DNA is not authorized to do business or where such offer or solicitation would be contrary to local laws and regulations of that jurisdiction. Securities Options carry a high level of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Certain requirements must be met to trade options through DNA. Please read the Options Disclosure Document titled "Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options ." before considering any option transaction. Trading Futures and Options on Futures involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. An investor must carefully consider whether trading is suitable based on their financial condition, circumstances, and trading knowledge. Investors could potentially lose all or more of their initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.