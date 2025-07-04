From Postpartum Crisis To Purpose-Driven Leadership: How Averie Wong Wei Kheng Is Helping Women Reclaim Identity And Confidence After Motherhood

MENAFN - GetNews) The founder of Joy Anne Bioherbs and Avery Resources shares her mission to empower women through identity restoration, self-love, and emotional healing.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - July 4, 2025 - When most people think of postpartum recovery, they think of sleepless nights and diapers. For Averie Wong, it meant emergency surgery, postpartum hemorrhage, and a near-death experience.







"I was 38, a new mom, and I thought I was going to die," Averie says.

What followed wasn't just physical recovery-it was an identity unravelling. Wong didn't just lose blood-she lost parts of herself: her confidence, her joy, and the sense of who she was before motherhood.

"I kept wondering why no one talks about this part-the emotional crash, the disconnect, the loneliness," she shares. "I realized, maybe I needed to start the conversation."

That moment was the beginning of what would become Joy Anne Bioherbs and Avery Resources, two wellness-driven platforms rooted in emotional transformation, identity healing, and self-love-especially for mothers.

A Return to Her Roots

Wong didn't build her business from a boardroom-she built it from lived experience. Raised in a big Malaysian family, Averie was immersed in community, culture, and care. Childhood memories of playing masak-masak (pretend cooking) and helping her grandmother prepare traditional herbal routines planted early seeds of curiosity and healing.







"I never imagined those early rituals would later become the foundation of something so much bigger," Averie says. "But I'm grateful they did."

Building a Movement, Not Just a Brand

Through Joy Anne Bioherbs, Wong created more than a wellness company-she built what she calls the MANJA Movement. "MANJA," a Malay word meaning "pamper," is her personal invitation for women to reclaim joy in their femininity, bodies, and emotional well-being.

She later developed the 3S Framework-a self-guided identity reset model focused on becoming Scxy, Strong, and Self-Loving again, especially for women navigating life after motherhood.

"It's not about looking good for someone else. It's about reconnecting with the woman you were before the world got too loud," Averie explains.







Scaling Impact Across Southeast Asia

From online workshops to empowerment circles, Wong's mission has touched thousands of women. In 2023, her voice was elevated nationally when she was selected as a Top 12 Finalist on Astro's The Sandbox Season 2-a platform showcasing Malaysia's boldest entrepreneurs. In 2024, she was recognized by the International Business Federation with the International Top Personal Care & Healthcare Award, honoring her commitment to women-led transformation.

What started as recovery is now a movement reaching women across Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and soon-China.

But for Averie Wong, success is measured in messages, not metrics.

"When a mother writes to say, 'I feel beautiful again,' that's when I know we're doing the right work," she says.







The Bigger Mission

In a world that pressures women to "bounce back," Wong offers a new narrative: slow down, reconnect, and reclaim your worth.

"This isn't about selling products," she clarifies. "It's about restoring identity. It's about helping women feel whole again-not just after childbirth, but after trauma, heartbreak, or simply forgetting themselves."

To learn more about Averie Wong's story and the MANJA movement, visit: