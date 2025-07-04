ECO FORUM GLOBAL GUIYANG 2025 To Open On July 5 With 800 Attendees Expected

MENAFN - GetNews) The opening ceremony of ECO FORUM GLOBAL GUIYANG 2025 will be held on the morning of July 5 at the Guiyang International Eco-Conference Center. Leaders of the Party and the state, foreign dignitaries and former officials, as well as heads of relevant international organizations, will attend and deliver speeches. The event is expected to welcome approximately 800 guests.

The theme of this year's forum is“Harmonious Coexistence Between Humanity and Nature - Jointly Advancing Global Green Transition.” The event will feature an opening ceremony, off-site visits, green investment promotion activities, and a series of events organized by the guest province. Centered around four key areas -“Jointly Shaping Global Ecological Civilization and Sustainable Development,”“Addressing Climate Change,”“Biodiversity Conservation,” and“Collaborative Multi-Stakeholder Governance” - the forum will host a total of 20 thematic sub-forums.

An innovation at this year's forum is the launch event for new environmental protection products and technologies. This initiative will spotlight and promote cutting-edge achievements in areas such as new energy and solid waste treatment. It aims to establish a platform that integrates technology selection, results presentation, and demand-supply matchmaking, accelerating the commercialization and widespread application of advanced technological innovations.

Since its inception in 2009, ECO FORUM GLOBAL GUIYANG has been successfully held 12 times. For over a decade, the forum has adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping's Thought on Ecological Civilization, actively addressing key global concerns surrounding ecological development. It has served as a vital platform for international exchange and cooperation on ecological issues, opening gateways to global opportunities in green and low-carbon transition, and exploring pathways for win-win solutions in global environmental governance. The forum has become an important platform and window for promoting Xi Jinping's ecological vision and advancing the global shift toward ecological civilization.