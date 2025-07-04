Groundbreaking New Theory Unifies Quantum Physics And General Relativity, Unlocking The Mysteries Of The Universe

MENAFN - GetNews) Scientists have achieved a stunning breakthrough, developing a revolutionary theory that finally bridges the gap between Quantum Physics and Einstein's General Relativity-two cornerstone theories of modern physics previously considered irreconcilable. The thrilling new research, rigorously peer reviewed and published in the prestigious Global Journal of Engineering Sciences, proposes an unprecedented unified equation derived from Riemannian geometry and Planck-scale formalism.

This extraordinary new theory suggests our universe consists of interwoven "pixels" of space and time at the Planck scale-the smallest measurable unit-forming a tapestry that elegantly explains phenomena previously thought impossible. Recent observations by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which spotted surprisingly ancient galaxies only 300 million years after the Big Bang, find natural explanation within this novel framework.

Even more exciting, the theory proposes that the universe can be modeled as harmonic oscillators intricately entangled with Einstein's lambda curvature. This revolutionary idea could redefine how we understand energy transfers, cosmic entanglements, and even solve the infamous black hole singularity paradox by demonstrating how singularities are naturally avoided through quantum-level entanglements.

Moreover, this transformative work provides compelling new evidence supporting the groundbreaking ER=EPR conjecture, suggesting Einstein-Rosen bridges (wormholes) and quantum entanglement are fundamentally equivalent. The researchers even successfully predicted the gravitational wave background, matching observations from the NANOGrav collaboration, further validating their approach.

Significantly, this fully revised and meticulously corrected version represents a major advancement over an earlier edition published by Elsevier, with comprehensive refinements ensuring both theoretical consistency and experimental accuracy.

This groundbreaking research promises to radically reshape our understanding of the universe, unlocking new realms of physics and astronomy that were once beyond imagination.

Publication Date: June 20, 2025

Journal: Global Journal of Engineering Sciences





