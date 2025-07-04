Ashli Karaman: From Classroom To Community Preschool Owner Reveals Inspiring Journey Of Learning And Growth In The New Memoir

MENAFN - GetNews) A Former Teacher Shares the Real, Raw, and Uplifting Story Behind Creating a Unique Educational Space Where Both Children and Adults Discover What Truly Matters Most in Life and Learning

Preschool isn't just finger painting and snack time. It's not all circle time and snack breaks. Preschool is full of big feelings, tiny wins, glitter in strange places, and the kind of moments that catch you off guard in the best way. That's what Princesses, Unicorns, and Superheroes is really about.

Ashli Karaman didn't plan to run a school. She just wanted a better place for her kids to learn and grow. This book narrates how a personal quest transformed into a major activity, the building of a community, from one personal story into many others. It tells the story honestly, recounting all the highs and lows, the laughter and lessons-learned along the way.

From One Little Idea to a Place Full of Life

Ashli Karaman never planned to run a preschool, let alone multiple centers serving thousands of families. But what started as a frustrated mom's search for better early learning options turned into a bold leap and a 15-year adventure that would forever change her life.

In Princesses, Unicorns, and Superheroes, Karaman shares her transformation from a former teacher and oil-and-gas professional to an accidental entrepreneur balancing blueprints, licensing inspections, and back-to-back parent meetings often with a coffee in one hand and a crying toddler on her hip.

The book doesn't just highlight her personal growth. It's also a tribute to the teachers, families, and children who made each center more than just a school, it became a second home.

From One Frustrated Mom to a School Filled with Joy

When Ashli Karaman couldn't find a preschool that felt right for her kids, she did something most people only joke about, she built her own. No big plans. No formal blueprint. Just a mother with a vision for something better: a place filled with laughter, learning through play, and teachers who genuinely loved children.

One school turned into three. Over 15 years, she helped raise more than 10,000 children and built a team of teachers who showed up every day ready to give their best.

Why this Story Matters Now

And with all the conversations around education, the burnout, and what it's all about in raising confident, kind kids, this book would arrive at no better time; Princesses, Unicorns, and Superheroes reminds us that early years are all-important. That kids don't just need structure, they need magic. And that teachers are more than instructors, they're lifelines.

Whether you're a parent, a teacher, or someone who just wants to believe in something real again, this book gives you that little push to trust in the messy beauty of starting something that matters.

Real Stories, Real Kids

Each chapter reveals stories of preschool life that will crack you up while bringing a lump to your throat. You'll get to witness a little boy declaring himself a barber and giving himself a DIY crew cut, the deep emotional drama that unfolded over a game of tug-of-war involving a red ball on the playground. The book will take you on a rollercoaster ride that early childhood is all about.

There was the child crying because her painted butterfly wouldn't fly; another insisted peas made you superpowered. These aren't just funny moments. They're proof that kids see the world through eyes we sometimes forget to look through.

A Love Letter to Teachers

Ashli Karaman makes it clear: this book belongs just as much to the teachers who stood on the front lines of finger painting, circle time, and life lessons. Those who pacified fit-throwers rejoiced at the very first friendships, and assured that all would be seen by every child.

Preschool teachers don't wear capes, but they do an incredibly emotional load sharing. With laughter, tenderness and complete honesty, this book honors such work. And this incredibly fresh perspective will be out soon!

A Goodbye That Became a Beginning

After 15 years, Karaman made the choice to sell her schools, not out of burnout, but because it was time to shift her focus to her family, including one of her sons who has special needs. But her story doesn't end there.

This book is a way of passing the torch. A way to say: You can build something beautiful. You can lead with love. You can make a difference, even if you never meant to become the one in charge.

Who this book is for?

. Princesses, Unicorns, and Superheroes is for:

. Parents who want to understand what really happens at preschool

. Teachers who need a reminder that their work matters

. Entrepreneurs looking for a story that's more heart than hustle

. Anyone who wants to laugh, maybe cry a little, and remember the magic of childhood