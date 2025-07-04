New Faith-Based Book“Seedless: The Curse Of Unfruitful Ground” Confronts Barrenness, Legacy, And The Silent Weight Of Spiritual Delay

A deeply reflective and bold new release, Seedless: The Curse of Unfruitful Ground by Dr. Rodney A. Goss, opens a necessary conversation about barrenness, not just of the body, but of the heart, the spirit, and the legacy many long to leave behind. This is not a typical Christian living book. It is a call to examine what has been planted, what remains buried, and why some prayers still wait to sprout.

Rooted in Scripture and rich with personal insight, Seedless explores the biblical principle of sowing and reaping, the divine expectation of multiplication, and what it truly means to be spiritually fruitful. Through chapters like The Mule Metaphor, Spiritual Barrenness, and Mixed DNA, Muted Destiny, the book takes readers deep into the tension between being called and still feeling unproductive favored, yet unfruitful.

At its core, the book examines the tragic gap between potential and manifestation. It explores how unfruitfulness is sometimes less about lack and more about alignment of soil, seed, and season. With powerful reflections on the lives of Sarah, Hannah, and Mary, and profound theological commentary on passages from Genesis to Revelation, Seedless uncovers how barrenness often precedes breakthrough.

Dr. Rodney A. Goss, lead pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church in Tulsa and recipient of the city's 2017 Person of the Year honor, offers more than theological commentary, he offers testimony. The writing is honest, poetic, and prophetic, shaped by his lived experience as a shepherd walking with people through both harvests and droughts.

The book does not just speak to the Church. It speaks to anyone who has ever questioned delay, labored in silence, or wondered why the harvest hasn't come. It is a guide for those ready to break up fallow ground and sow again, with purpose, clarity, and hope.

