Martyrider Redefines Fashion For Bikers With Authenticity, Craftsmanship, And Freedom Of Choice

In the world of motorcycle culture, where grit meets freedom and fashion meets function, one brand has emerged as a symbol of authentic riding lifestyle: MartyRider . Launched in early 2025 by seasoned motorcycle enthusiast and former apparel executive James Allaband, MartyRider is not just a brand; it's a movement for those who live life on the open road and wear their identity with pride.

Inspired by a soul-searching solo journey across Route 66, Allaband envisioned a line of gear that mirrored the true essence of riding: bold, functional, stylish, and deeply personal. The result is MartyRider: a destination for premium Harley Davidson apparel, footwear, accessories, and lifestyle products, crafted for motorcycle lovers who value both tradition and modern performance.

“Your gear should reflect who you are. For riders, that means capturing both boldness and craftsmanship in everything you wear,” says James Allaband, Founder & CEO of MartyRider.

The Ride That Started It All

The MartyRider story began not in a boardroom, but on the highway. In January 2025, amid the winter freeze of Chicago, James embarked on a solo cross-country ride to clear his mind and follow a lifelong dream. Somewhere in Arizona, with the desert sunset melting into the horizon, he realized something was missing: gear that actually felt like riding.

The existing options felt mass-produced, inauthentic, and ill-fitting for the demands of long-distance journeys.“Too corporate, too plastic, or just plain uncomfortable,” James recalls. By the time he arrived in Abilene two weeks later, the vision for MartyRider was fully formed, complete with three notebooks of sketches and a list of industry contacts ready to bring it to life.

More Than Apparel: A Riding Lifestyle

Today, MartyRider offers a curated collection of over 1,100 products that honor the Harley Davidson spirit across four distinct categories:



Harley Davidson Apparel: Tank Tops, Polo Shirts, Hawaiian Shirts, Baseball Jerseys, Leather Vests, Bomber Jackets, Dresses

Harley Davidson Footwear: Shoes, Crocs, Flip-Flops

Harley Davidson Accessories: Tumblers, Leather Bags, Caps Harley Davidson Home & Lifestyle: Bedding Sets, Rugs, Beach Towels



In the words of James Allaband,“Whether you're cruising the Pacific Coast Highway or navigating urban streets, MartyRider ensures your look matches your mindset.”

Built on Values That Matter

What truly sets MartyRider apart is its unwavering commitment to five core values:



Authenticity: Every design pays homage to real riding culture, not corporate gimmicks.

Quality: From full-grain leather to performance-grade fabric, every product is crafted with the highest standards.

Community: MartyRider builds connections among riders through real storytelling and shared passions.

Innovation: By blending tradition with modern design, the brand remains relevant and forward-looking. Freedom: Each product embodies the spirit of personal liberty that defines motorcycling.



A Team Fueled by Passion

At the heart of MartyRider is a passionate team led by James Allaband, supported by:



Sarah Chen, Design Wizard, who brings a rare fusion of artistic creativity and technical apparel knowledge. Michael Rodriguez, Community Connector, who ensures the brand remains deeply rooted in real motorcycle culture.



From Chicago Sales Floors to a Global Vision

James Allaband's journey is as authentic as the brand he leads. After starting his career selling Harleys in Chicago, he climbed the ranks in the outdoor gear industry for 24 years, most recently as a senior marketing director. His experience spans material science, product development, branding, and relationship-building with global manufacturers.

In 2018, he completed executive education at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management to pivot from corporate leadership to purpose-driven entrepreneurship. That journey, fueled by frustration, experience, and freedom, culminated in the launch of MartyRider from its headquarters in Abilene, Texas.

The MartyRider Difference

Every product is more than just stylish; it's built to last. The brand emphasizes durability-focused design, strict quality checks, and environmental responsibility, including:



Reusable packaging like waxed canvas bags that double as tool kits

Sustainable practices that upcycle leather scraps into accessories Factory inspections to ensure ethical labor and manufacturing



From Portland to Oakland and select workshops in Asia, MartyRider's production network is as diverse and committed as the riders it serves.

Join the Ride

In less than a year, MartyRider has already made waves among Harley Davidson loyalists and style-conscious riders alike. With a growing online presence and a community-first approach, the brand continues to draw attention from across the U.S. and abroad.

Address: 2626 S 28th St, Abilene, TX 79605, United States.

To discover exclusive Harley Davidson fashion and lifestyle products that are as bold as the ride, visit or follow the brand on social media:



