Kuwait Cautions Against Politicization Of Human Rights Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's delegation to the United Nations in Geneva called for avoiding politicization and selectivity in providing technical cooperation and capacity-building in the field of human rights, affirming the country's commitment to mutual respect.
This came in a speech delivered by Diplomatic Attache Asmaa Abdullah Al-Hajji during a panel discussion on capacity-building and technical cooperation in the field of human rights, held as part of the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.
Al-Hajji emphasized the importance of ensuring that such cooperation responds to the requests of countries and aligns with their national priorities and development needs in various relevant areas.
She also stressed Kuwait's strong emphasis on technical cooperation as a key element in achieving the goals of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.
Furthermore, she highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences and successful practices among countries based on partnership, understanding, and respect for the cultural and social specificities of each state thereby fostering an environment that supports rights and freedoms.
Al-Hajji expressed Kuwait's readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the relevant UN mechanisms and to support all initiatives aimed at empowering countries and enhancing their capacity to safeguard rights and freedoms in a spirit of solidarity and mutual respect.
The panel discussion addressed the role of technical cooperation and capacity-building in supporting the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its efforts to assist countries in strengthening their national human rights protection structures.
It also focused on the importance of national institutions and mechanisms responsible for implementation, reporting, and follow-up, as part of a broader effort to develop comprehensive and effective approaches to ensuring respect for fundamental rights and freedoms. (end)
