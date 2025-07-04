403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Urges Capacity Building To Boost Human Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 4 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Friday stressed the importance of technical cooperation and capacity building towards promotion and protection of human rights in a manner that complies with requiremets of every country.
Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Naser Al-Hayen, chairman of Council of GCC Ambassadors, made the remarks during a seminar about capacity building and technical cooperation of human rights, part of the 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council.
The GCC countries, he said, were deeply worried about financial challenges facing the UN high commission for human rights.
These challenges, added Al-Hain, would undermine the commission's ability to honor growing technical support demand by countries and organizations.
He reaffirmed the GCC support for the commission to help it boost national capacity on human rights.
The GCC consists of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. (end)
imk
Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Naser Al-Hayen, chairman of Council of GCC Ambassadors, made the remarks during a seminar about capacity building and technical cooperation of human rights, part of the 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council.
The GCC countries, he said, were deeply worried about financial challenges facing the UN high commission for human rights.
These challenges, added Al-Hain, would undermine the commission's ability to honor growing technical support demand by countries and organizations.
He reaffirmed the GCC support for the commission to help it boost national capacity on human rights.
The GCC consists of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment