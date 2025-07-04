Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Urges Capacity Building To Boost Human Rights

2025-07-04 03:04:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 4 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Friday stressed the importance of technical cooperation and capacity building towards promotion and protection of human rights in a manner that complies with requiremets of every country.
Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Naser Al-Hayen, chairman of Council of GCC Ambassadors, made the remarks during a seminar about capacity building and technical cooperation of human rights, part of the 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council.
The GCC countries, he said, were deeply worried about financial challenges facing the UN high commission for human rights.
These challenges, added Al-Hain, would undermine the commission's ability to honor growing technical support demand by countries and organizations.
He reaffirmed the GCC support for the commission to help it boost national capacity on human rights.
The GCC consists of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. (end)
