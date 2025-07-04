RTA Calls On Motorists To Perform Routine Vehicle Checks And Servicing

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 4th July 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a broad array of awareness initiatives under its annual campaign, Summer Without Accidents, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police General Headquarters. The campaign includes awareness messages displayed across Dubai's streets, on electronic screens at Customer Happiness Centres, smart apps, and social media platforms of RTA and its government and private sector partners.

Running from the beginning of July until the end of September 2025 , the campaign forms part of RTA's operational plan for traffic awareness. It aligns with the Authority's vision and strategic objectives to enhance road safety throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, stated:“RTA urges all motorists to conduct regular and routine maintenance checks, including a quick inspection before setting off. This should involve a visual check of tyre pressure, engine oil and coolant levels, and ensuring there are no oil or water leaks beneath the vehicle. Such quick checks help prevent unexpected breakdowns, which can increase the risk of traffic accidents and, in turn, affect road safety levels across the Emirate.”

'RTA is organising a series of summer events, including participation in Dubai Summer Surprises and summer camps for students. It is also keen to raise awareness among individuals in a manner appropriate to each event and tailored to the age group targeted. RTA also aims to deliver the seasonal awareness messages for summer 2025 to the widest possible segment of society to help instil the concept of traffic safety among the public,” he added.

Al Khzaimy highlighted the grave danger of leaving children unattended inside vehicles, warning that this behaviour can result in suffocation and death within minutes, even if the air conditioning is on, as it does not provide sufficient protection in a sealed environment. He urged parents, particularly mothers who drop off and pick up their children from school, never to leave children in the car, not even for a short period. He stressed that raising awareness of these risks is vital to protecting children's lives.

Tips for Drivers:



Ensure that your vehicle's air conditioning system is functioning properly and effectively cooling the interior during the hot summer days.

Check that engine oil and radiator coolant levels are in good condition, especially in summer when engine temperatures can rise to extreme levels.

Make sure tyre pressure is correct and that tyres are in good condition to avoid blowouts while driving in high temperatures.

Keep the brake system clean and well-maintained. Replace any worn brake components as needed to ensure optimal braking performance.

Regularly keeping the vehicle tidy and clean helps with early fault detection and contributes to the vehicle's longevity. Always ensure the windscreen, rear and side windows, and headlights are clean for clear visibility. Avoid parking under direct sunlight for long periods. Whenever possible, park in shaded areas to protect the vehicle from extreme heat.