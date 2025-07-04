Mercato Wows Visitors With Circus Spectacles, Iconic Slide, And Weekly Cash Prizes This DSS!

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) This summer, Mercato is turning up the heat in the coolest way possible, offering visitors a vibrant escape filled with thrilling entertainment, laughter, and rewarding shopping experiences.

Visitors to Mercato were wowed by the dazzling lineup of free daily circus shows , featuring the high-energy Roller Circus and the spellbinding Magic Mania Show. Families, children, and media guests alike were captivated by the world-class performances, with children laughing, gasping, and cheering in delight. The atmosphere was electric, making Mercato the ultimate summer hotspot for families looking to beat the heat with style and excitement.

Adding to the thrill, Mercato's legendary indoor slide made its much-anticipated return - bigger, better, and faster than ever before. Now enhanced with a brand-new Fast Track booking system via the PrivilegePLUS App , visitors can skip the queues by reserving their time slot in advance and dive straight into the adrenaline-pumping action.

But that's not all. Shoppers are in for a season full of exclusive rewards with the“Shop & Win” campaign:



AED 10,000 weekly raffle draws for every AED 200 spent

A grand prize draw for the all-new Jetour T1 car Massive sales and special offers from leading fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands

To enter the draws, shoppers simply need to scan their PrivilegePLUS App ID after making purchases at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah . It's shopping made fun, rewarding, and unforgettable!

From mesmerizing shows to unbeatable promotions, Mercato is where summer memories are made . Don't miss your chance to be part of the magic, entertainment, and winning excitement - only at Mercato