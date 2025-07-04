Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-Arsenal Footballer Thomas Partey Charged With Rape In UK

2025-07-04 02:21:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey was on Friday charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault after complaints by three women, UK police said.

The charges against the 32-year-old Ghana international relate to alleged offences that took place between 2021 and 2022 and "follow an investigation by detectives, which commenced in February 2022", the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement.

