Tech Titans Seek Offshore Yuan Stablecoin Approval

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

JD. com and Ant Group have formally submitted proposals to the People's Bank of China seeking approval for yuan-pegged stablecoin issuance, marking a key step in Beijing's efforts to internationalise its currency. Ant Group is also preparing licence applications in Hong Kong and Singapore to deploy offshore renminbi stablecoins beyond mainland China.

The push comes after the Hong Kong legislature enacted a stablecoin licensing framework on 21 May 2025, with regulations taking effect from August. Under the new rules, issuers of Hong Kong dollar–referenced digital tokens must secure authorisation from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. JD. com has suggested beginning issuance in Hong Kong before piloting operations in Chinese free-trade zones-a phased approach that has been met with encouraging feedback from regulators.

The strategic backdrop for this development includes a decline in the yuan's share of global payments to 2.89% in May-the lowest in nearly two years-while dollar-pegged stablecoins control approximately 99% of the market. Former Bank of China deputy head Wang Yongli cautioned that unless yuan-based solutions gain traction, China could risk lagging behind if cross-border payments remain less efficient than dollar-denominated cryptocurrency options.

Ant Group's global strategy is already in motion. Ant International aims to apply for licences under the new Hong Kong regime from 1 August, and then proceed to Singapore and Luxembourg. Meanwhile, JD. com intends to seek approvals in multiple major currency jurisdictions, citing ambitions to reduce cross-border settlement costs by up to 90% and speed up transaction times to under 10 seconds.

Hong Kong's stablecoin ordinance emphasizes reserve management, redemptions and robust risk controls, operating on the principle of“same activity, same risks, same regulation”. The region's new LEAP framework is designed to nurture asset tokenisation and stablecoin issuance, compelling global players to participate.

Remaining constraints on audience trust and onshore–offshore integration persist. China's strict capital controls may hinder scalable adoption of offshore yuan stablecoins, and questions remain over transparency in reserve backing, redemption mechanisms, and potential surveillance-echoing critiques levelled against e‐CNY, China's domestic central bank digital currency.

Nonetheless, analysts argue that successfully launching an offshore yuan stablecoin could enhance digital renminbi's global footprint without conflicting with mainland crypto restrictions. It would offer exporters an alternative to dollar-linked tokens and deepen the yuan's digital payment infrastructure.

President Trump's support for dollar-pegged stablecoin regulation in the United States has accelerated momentum overseas. China's tech giants appear intent on ensuring the yuan remains a competitive currency in the next-generation digital economy.

Key stakeholders, including Morgan Stanley and Crypto HK, suggest that Hong Kong could function as a vital testbed, providing a bridge between mainland policy and the global crypto market.

With licence windows opening this August and multi-jurisdictional applications in progress, the ball is now in the court of global financial regulators. Approval of these proposals could mark a significant shift in digital finance, elevating the yuan's status in the evolving ecosystem of global trade and finance.

