New Leadership For World Malayalee Council

Sharjah, UAE - The World Malayalee Council (WMC) inaugurated a new chapter of global engagement and community empowerment with the swearing-in of its newly elected global office bearers for the 2025–2027 term. The ceremonial installation, held at the Corniche Hotel in Sharjah, marked not only a leadership transition but also a reaffirmation of the Council's enduring mission to connect, empower, and elevate Malayalees across the world.

At the forefront of this renewed vision is Dr. Isaac John Pattaniparambil, who assumes charge as Global Chairman. A distinguished journalist and public intellectual with over five decades of service in the UAE's media landscape, Dr. Isaac currently serves as Managing Editor of Khaleej Times, one of the Gulf region's most influential English-language newspapers. His leadership promises a period of strategic expansion and inclusive engagement rooted in experience and deep diaspora insight.

Dr. Isaac is no newcomer to WMC, having previously served as Global Chairman and President (2012–2018), as well as Global Ambassador and Advisory Board Chair. His longstanding association with the Council has been pivotal in shaping its international growth and identity. Under his renewed stewardship, WMC is expected to further broaden its influence across its 78 provinces in 30 countries, while fostering innovative collaborations and elevating the global Malayalee narrative.

Joining him in steering the Council forward is Baby Mathew Somatheeram, elected as the Global President. An acclaimed figure in Kerala's tourism sector, Baby Mathew is Chairman of Somatheeram Group of Resorts, known internationally for pioneering Ayurveda tourism and sustainable hospitality practices. Within WMC, he has held several key positions and is known for his strategic vision, grassroots orientation, and commitment to youth engagement and entrepreneurial development.

Other key appointments include Moosa Koya (General Secretary, Al Kobar), Thomas Chellath (Treasurer, Dallas), and Johnny Kuruvilla (Global Goodwill Ambassador, Muscat). The leadership team also features Dr. Sasi Nadakkal (Kollam) as Vice President (Administration), further reinforcing a leadership mix that blends experience with fresh perspectives.

The event was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Ramesh Chennithala, former Kerala Home Minister and State Congress President; Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan, veteran diplomat; P.H. Kurian, former Additional Chief Secretary of Kerala; and Sanjeev Joseph, Kerala MLA. In their congratulatory addresses, the guests lauded the incoming leadership for their integrity, commitment, and vision, and expressed confidence in WMC's role as a unifying platform for Malayalees worldwide.

The new leadership team is expected to focus on key strategic areas, including cross-cultural dialogue, professional networking, and philanthropic outreach. Plans are already underway to amplify WMC's participation in international forums, scale up educational initiatives, and drive social impact projects across regions with significant Malayalee presence.

Representing a global diaspora known for its resilience, talent, and cultural depth, WMC's 2025–2027 team embodies the Council's founding ideals of unity, service, and purpose. With an inclusive and forward-looking agenda, the organisation stands poised to strengthen its role as a beacon of Malayalee identity and excellence on the world stage.

