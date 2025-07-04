EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Market Report

EnviTec Biogas AG: Annual General Meeting elects Franz-Josef Wiese new Supervisory Board member and criticizes GHG draft bill

Franz-Josef Wiese confirmed as member of the Supervisory Board

Dividend of EUR 0.50 per share resolved for the fiscal year 2024 Executive Board presents good business performance for Q1 2025, in line with plans Lohne/Saerbeck, 4 July 2025 – EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) held its Annual General Meeting today as a virtual event. The shareholders' meeting elected Franz-Josef Wiese as an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board for a term until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2027. On 9 May 2025, Franz-Josef Wiese had already been appointed substitute member until the Annual General Meeting by the Oldenburg local court, as Silvia Breher had resigned from the Supervisory Board after her appointment as Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Home Affairs. The shareholders also approved the dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. All other items on the agenda were also approved by a large majority. “As expected, the past fiscal year brought a normalisation after the extraordinary one-time effects experienced in the previous years,” said Jörg Fischer, Chief Financial Officer of EnviTec Biogas AG.“At the same time, we have demonstrated that our company, after significant growth, can operate successfully also under changing conditions and in our new fields of activity. Given the prevailing ambivalent framework conditions and our ongoing investment programme, we have opted for a moderate dividend policy. This will provide us with the financial flexibility needed to continue investing and to respond to changing conditions.” In the first three months of 2025, EnviTec delivered a good performance across all segments, in line with plans and confirming the company's chosen course. At Group level, EnviTec generated total output of EUR 85.3 million (Q1 2024: EUR 80.8 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) stood at EUR 8.5 million (Q1 2024: EUR 14.5 million). Total output (or revenue) of between EUR 330 million and EUR 370 million and EBT of between EUR 25 million and EUR 35 million is expected for the full year 2025. The decline compared to fiscal year 2024 is mainly due to one-time effects in the Energy unit, which will not recur in this form in the current fiscal year, as well as consolidation effects and reduced earnings in the Plant Construction segment. Profitability in 2025 will nevertheless remain clearly above the level of earlier years. Jörg Fischer proceeded to outline the successful implementation of the largest investment program in the company's history. Originally estimated at €200 million, the program was recently reduced to €175 million due to the ongoing political uncertainty in Germany. Following the large-scale bio-LNG and LCO2 plant in Güstrow, another four of the company's own plants are being converted into gas upgrading plants with integrated CO2 liquefaction. Two of these projects were completed in the first quarter of 2025. Another notable achievement highlighted by Fischer was the start-up of the 100th EnviThan gas upgrading facility, positioning the company as the leading provider of biomethane technology. In his report, Olaf von Lehmden, CEO of EnviTec Biogas AG, focused on the Group's strategy and the prospects in the international biogas markets.“We are undergoing a fundamental change from an electricity producer to a producer of biomethane. While this year will still see us produce 1,300 GWh of biogas for electricity generation under the German Renewable Energy Act and 500 GWh of biomethane, we plan to switch to 1,100 GWh of biomethane and only 700 GWh for electricity production by 2031,” Olaf von Lehmden said, describing the strategic focus. Looking at the current market situation, the CEO emphasised that the general conditions remain complex.“GHG quota prices are staying at a low level and the draft bill on the greenhouse gas reduction quota presented by the Federal Environment Ministry falls short of expectations. Although we welcome positive approaches such as the extension of the legal framework until 2040, the abolition of double counting as of January 1, 2026 – while maintaining triple counting for electric mobility – undermines the assured openness to all technologies. Furthermore, the possibilities for combating fraud in the GHG quota market are unfortunately not being fully exploited. If the draft is implemented in its current form, it will represent a massive intervention in existing business models – with serious economic consequences. This will destroy trust in political commitments, lead to investment restraint across the entire industry, and particularly harm companies that took responsibility early on and invested in advanced biofuels.” At the same time, Olaf von Lehmden emphasised great opportunities:“In Germany alone, we have a biomethane production potential of 200 TWh. As a leading supplier, we therefore see great growth potential in a wide range of biomethane applications. It is crucial that stable framework conditions are put in place to permanently maintain the positive momentum in Germany and in our international markets.” For further information on this year's General Meeting including the voting results, visit .

