Sony India Unveils A New Era Of Immersive 4K Entertainment With BRAVIA 2 II Television Series

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Sony India today introduced its latest innovation, the BRAVIA 2 II series featuring 4K Ultra HD LED display technology, designed to elevate the entertainment experience for those looking to upgrade. Integrated with Google TV, it allows users to effortlessly access a wide array of apps, streaming services and live TV channels, all personalized to their preferences. Whether enjoying a thrilling gaming session or indulging in your favourite movies and TV shows, the series delivers an unmatched viewing experience making it a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their home entertainment setup.

BRAVIA 2 II

1. Experience enhanced color, contrast and superior picture quality with X1 4K Processor and Live Colour technology

Sony's new BRAVIA 2 II series is available in 108 cm (43), 126 cm (50), 139 cm (55), 164 cm (65), and 189 cm (75) screen sizes. It features the X1 Picture Processor, which uses advanced algorithms to reduce noise and enhance detail. With an even clearer 4K signal, everything you watch appears closer to true 4K resolution, enriched with lifelike colors powered by Live Color technology.

2. Stunning 4K Visuals with X-Reality PRO and MotionflowTM XR for smoother and vivid viewing

The new BRAVIA 2 II 4K televisions lets you experience stunning 4K visuals, rich with real-world detail and texture. Content filmed in 2K or even Full HD is upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-RealityTM PRO, using a unique 4K database. Enjoy smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving scenes with MotionflowTM XR an innovative technology that creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones. It analyzes key visual elements across successive frames and calculates split-second moments of missing action.

3. Enjoy an immersive elevated audio experience with Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X and clear phase technology

BRAVIA 2 II series features open baffle down-firing twin speakers that deliver 20 watts of powerful sound, along with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® to provide users with an immersive spatial audio experience. The open baffle speakers offer impressive low-end sound, ideal for movies, sports, and music. Now, experience clearer, more natural sound and immerse yourself in rich, dynamic audio. Clear Phase technology precisely analyzes the speaker's frequency response, identifying and correcting any peaks or dips for pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction across all frequencies.

4. Experience smart entertainment hub powered by Google TV with seamless Apple AirPlay and HomeKit integration

With the new BRAVIA 2 II series, you can download over 10,000 apps and access more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes, plus live TV-all in one place. Google TV brings everyone's favorite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes it seamlessly. Searching is easy just ask Google. Try saying,“Hey Google, find action movies” to search across multiple apps. Customers can easily discover something to watch with personalized recommendations and can bookmark shows and movies by adding them to a watchlist from their phone, then continue watching on their TV. Users can even add to their watchlist from a phone or laptop using Google Search and find everything conveniently in one place. The BRAVIA 2 II series also supports Apple HomeKit and AirPlay, allowing seamless integration with Apple devices like iPads and iPhones for effortless content streaming.

5. Elegant minimalist design with slim and narrow bezel

The BRAVIA 2 II series boasts a minimalist design that effortlessly blends into any modern living space. With its ultra-narrow bezel, the display maximizes screen area, drawing viewers deeper into the action for a truly immersive entertainment experience. The slim design perfectly matches the TV and harmonizes with your room and its décor. Whether you are streaming, gaming, or watching your favorite shows, the BRAVIA 2 II series delivers elegance and performance in perfect harmony.

6. With BRAVIA 2 II enjoy responsive game play with the feature for PS5 and adjust settings to customize your gaming experience

With ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) in HDMI 2.1, the BRAVIA 2 II recognizes when a console is connected and powered on, automatically switching to low latency mode offering a smoother, more responsive gameplay crucial for fast-paced, high-intensity games. With Auto HDR Tone Mapping, HDR settings are optimized instantly during your PS5TM console's initial setup. The PS5 automatically detects individual BRAVIA television models and selects the best HDR settings accordingly. Even in high-contrast scenes, see essential details and vibrant colors in both the brightest and darkest areas of the screen.

The TV automatically switches to Game Mode to minimize input lag and enhance responsiveness during gameplay. When watching movies on PlayStation®5 consoles, it seamlessly switches back to Standard Mode to prioritize picture processing for more expressive visuals.

7. Enjoy the largest collection of Sony Pictures movies with SONY PICTURES CORE in 80 Mbps PureStream

The BRAVIA 2 II series includes SONY PICTURES CORE, a movie service that offers a selection of the latest Sony Pictures releases and classic blockbusters. With Pure StreamTM, you can stream HDR movies at up to 80 Mbps, delivering picture quality comparable to 4K UHD Blu-ray. The BRAVIA 2 II television comes with movie credits, allowing you to redeem up to five movies and enjoy up to 12 months of access to a curated selection of up to 100 movies, updated regularly.

8. Voice-Enabled remote for intuitive and hands-free television control

Find your favorite content faster than ever using the power of your voice with the voice-enabled remote. No more complicated navigation or tiresome typing, just have to ask. The built-in microphone in the remote offers a more convenient viewing experience. Simply talk to the TV using Google Assistant to quickly find what you want, or to play TV shows, movies, and more.

9. Designed to perform in the toughest conditions with the X-protection PRO

The new BRAVIA 2 II series, built with the enhanced X-Protection PRO technology, is made to last. Not only are these televisions equipped with superior dust and humidity protection, but they also meet the highest standards of Sony's lightning tests-meaning your TV is safeguarded against lightning strikes and power surges. Keep enjoying seamless entertainment with a TV that is built to endure.

Offers, Price and Availability:

As part of ongoing offers, customers can avail cashback of up to Rs. 5,000/- on purchase of BRAVIA 2 II televisions. Additionally, easy EMI options are also available, starting from just Rs. 1,849 for 108 cm (43), and Rs. 2,995 139 cm (55), 164 cm (65), and 189 cm (75) screen sizes, making it easier to upgrade to a superior home entertainment experience.

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date K-75S25M2 145,990/- Available now K-65S25M2 97,990/- Available now K-55S25M2 75,990/- Available now K-43S25M2 50,990/- Available now K-50S22M2 66,990/- Available now K-43S22M2 47,990/- Available now

These models will be available across all Sony Centers & major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

