Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Superhero Fans Might Have Thought They Were In Transported To Another World, As Superman Was Spotted Flying Over London - In What Is The UK's Highest Ever Public Sculpture.

2025-07-04 02:02:46
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) ">

Superhero fans might have thought they were in transported to another world, as Superman was spotted flying over London - in what is the UK's highest ever public sculpture.

Those in the capital who took a look up the Shard will have spotted a hyper-realistic version of the unmistakable superhero, more than 300 metres above ground at the top of the iconic landmark.

The sculptural installation marks the first time London's tallest building has hosted a cinematic character in this way, gracing the Shard's spire for an entire day.

It stands at 11 feet tall and weighs more than 120kg, and is rigged to the highest points of the world-famous building's exposed spire.

With fibreglass body moulded in ECO resin, supported by galvanised steel cables attaching it to the Shard.

It took four months to create, with more than 20 people putting in a combined 2,000 hours to get it picture-perfect.

New Superman actor David Corenswet was 3D scanned during production, supported by extensive references for the costume and cape.

James Gunn, writer and director of Superman and Co-Chairman of DC Studios, said of the stunt:“To see such a realistic depiction of our Superman displayed on the top of The Shard is mind-blowing.

“Bringing one of cinema's greatest heroes to life for the new film has been the adventure of a lifetime.”


