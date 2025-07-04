“Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) National Bookshelf” Expands, Creating A New Chapter In Cultural Exchange

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Qingdao, China – On the vast map of cultural exchange, the“SCO National Bookshelf” is becoming a shining highlight. Since the successful hosting of the SCO National Publishing Industry Conference by Qingdao Publishing Group in July 2024, this cultural window has continued to radiate charm and expand its influence.

This year, the“SCO National Bookshelf” has expanded, adding four new locations to the original six: Saint Petersburg State University of Economics in Russia, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Kazakhstan, Tribhuvan University in Nepal, and Royal University of Agriculture in Cambodia. This expansion not only broadens the geographical coverage of the bookshelf but also brings the cultural dissemination of SCO member countries to more corners of the world.







SCO National Bookshelf – Russia







SCO National Bookshelf – Kazakhstan







SCO National Bookshelf – Cambodia







SCO National Bookshelf – Nepal

With the support of Qingdao Publishing Group, these bookshelves have fully played their role as cultural windows. Several bookstores have jointly hosted SCO member countries-themed book fairs,“Reading Festival”, and other events, incorporating rich elements such as books, photography, paintings, and VR experiences, vividly showcasing the cultural heritage and customs of SCO member countries. These events have become an important channel for citizens to learn about the cultural history, technological achievements, and economic successes of SCO member countries.

The continued development of the“SCO National Bookshelf” has built a solid bridge for cultural exchange and cooperation among SCO member countries, promoting mutual learning and fostering closer ties between different civilizations and peoples. In the future, it is believed that it will continue to shine and write more brilliant chapters in the field of cultural exchange.