Qatar's Maritime Sector Witnesses A Robust Double-Digit Year-On-Year Growth In Transshipment In First Half
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar appears to have gained traction in the international trade as transshipment through its Hamad Port constituted about 50% of the total container volumes during the first half (H1) of this year, according to the official data.
The country's maritime sector witnessed a robust double-digit year-on-year growth in transshipment in H1-2025, with more international shipping liners calling on the ports, indicating the growing prominence of the country in the global trade.
The country's ports' performance recorded an 11% increase in transshipment volumes over the past six months compared to the same period last year. This include approximately 368,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) transshipped through Hamad Port, which has rapidly evolved into a critical hub for international shipping, catering to the needs of all major global shipping lines.
Total containers handled by three ports - Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais - stood at 742,789 TEUs; implying transshipment volumes accounted for about 50% of total container traffic.
Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to world trade; plays a vital role in maritime logistics and its robust capabilities, making it a preferred hub for international shipping companies.
The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhance ease of doing business and support economic diversification, which is one of the most vital goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.
The growth in global trade has involved greater quantities of containers in circulation, prompting shipping companies to rely more on transshipment hubs to connect different regions of the world. Transshipment requires significant yard space as containers are stored for a brief period, awaiting the connecting ship(s).
The growth in transshipment was accompanied by a rise in the number of vessels, building materials and RORO (vehicles) through the three ports in January-June this year.
The number of ships calling on Qatar's three ports registered 12.4% year-on-year growth to 1,487 in H1-2025. The maximum number of vessels docked was in May 2025.
The building materials traffic through the three ports stood at 325,978 tonnes in January-June 2025, which shot up 42.09% on an annualised basis. The ports had witnessed maximum handling of building materials in May 2025.
The three ports handled as many as 56,817 RORO in the first six months of this year, which registered a 1.56% growth year-on-year. The beginning of 2024 saw the maximum RORO handled so far through the three ports.
Qatar's automobile sector has been witnessing stronger sales, especially in heavy equipment, private motorcycles and private vehicles, according to the latest data of the National Planning Council.
RORO ships – which are designed to transport vehicles like cars, trucks, and motorcycles - feature ramps that allow vehicles to drive directly on and off, eliminating the need for cranes and making it an efficient way to move cargo across the seas.
The general and bulk cargo handled through the three ports however fell 7.21% on an annualised basis to 810,220 freight tonnes in January-June 2025.
