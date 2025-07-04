Charity Aids 5,000 Afghan Returnees Daily In Herat
KABUL(Pajhwok): As the return of Afghan refugees from Iran continues to accelerate, a charitable organization has begun distributing prepared meals and mineral water daily to 5,000 returnees at the Islam Qala border crossing in western Herat province.
This initiative was launched today (Friday)by the Anardara People's Charity Foundation.
In a statement, the foundation announced:
“We are proud to begin the distribution of hot meals and cold water to more than 5,000 returning Afghans today, under the banner of the Anardara People's Charity Foundation.”
The program officially started at 10:30 a.m. this morning (Friday) at the zero point of the Islam Qala border.
Each day, 5,000 returnees will receive food packages containing hot meals - including rice, meat, and stew - along with bottled cold water.
According to the foundation, the goal of this initiative is to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, uphold human dignity, and help ease the physical and emotional stress faced by refugees during their return journey.
