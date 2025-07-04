Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer CRPC Or Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer HRPCA Therapeutics Market Report 2025

Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Or Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer CRPC or Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer HRPCA Therapeutics Global Market 2025 – Market Size, Trends 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The castration-resistant prostate cancer CRPC or hormone-refractory prostate cancer HRPCA therapeutics market has exhibited solid expansion in the preceding years. Growing from $7.96 billion in 2024 to $8.43 billion in 2025, it manifests a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. The growth during this historic period has been driven by factors including a rising incidence of prostate cancer, increased usage of androgen deprivation therapy ADT leading to resistance, growing accessibility of targeted therapy options, advancements in diagnostic imaging capabilities, and escalating healthcare investments in oncology infrastructure.

What Does The Future Hold For The Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer CRPC Or Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer HRPCA Therapeutics Market?

The castration-resistant prostate cancer CRPC or hormone-refractory prostate cancer HRPCA therapeutics market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the ensuing years. Predicted to grow to $10.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%, its expansion can be attributed to factors like the adoption of precision oncology and biomarker-based therapies, rising demand for next-generation hormonal therapies and radioligand therapy, a burgeoning clinical trials pipeline for advanced prostate cancer, increasing presence of targeted and immuno-oncology agents and escalating demand for personalized medicine approaches.

What Factors Drive The Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer CRPC Or Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer HRPCA Therapeutics Market?

The escalating prevalence of prostate cancer is expected to fuel the growth of the the castration-resistant prostate cancer CRPC or hormone-refractory prostate cancer HRPCA therapeutics market. Prostate cancer, which originates in the prostate gland a small gland in men located below the bladder and in front of the rectum, sees its risk factors significantly increase with age. Therapeutics for CRPC or HRPCA aim to treat prostate cancer in its advanced stages that prove resistant to conventional hormone therapy. By slowing disease progression and managing symptoms, these therapeutics augment patient outcomes and enhance quality of life.

Who Are The Key Players In The Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer CRPC Or Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer HRPCA Therapeutics Market?

Major companies operating in this market include esteemed names like Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Lantheus Holdings Inc., POINT Biopharma Global Inc., Clovis Oncology Inc., Arvinas Inc., Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Modra Pharmaceuticals B.V., Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., and ESSA Pharma Inc.

What Are The Latest Market Trends In The Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer CRPC Or Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer HRPCA Therapeutics Space?

A notable trend in this market is that key companies are concentrating on developing innovative products and securing approvals, such as dual-action tablets, to augment the efficacy of treatments and patient outcomes. Dual action tablets are advanced formulations that combine two therapeutic agents in a single dose for simultaneously targeting multiple pathways in castration-resistant prostate cancer CRPC treatment.

How Is The Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer CRPC Or Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer HRPCA Therapeutics Market Segmented?

The castration-resistant prostate cancer CRPC or hormone-refractory prostate cancer HRPCA therapeutics market is segmented –

1 By Therapy Type: Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy

2 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Intravenous

3 By End User: Hospitals, Oncology Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Sub-segments for the market include:

1 By Hormonal Therapy: Androgen Receptor AR Inhibitors, Androgen Synthesis Inhibitors, Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone LHRH Agonists Or Antagonists, Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone GnRH Agonists Or Antagonists

2 By Chemotherapy: Taxanes, Platinum-Based Agents, Other Chemotherapies

3 By Immunotherapy: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cancer Vaccines, Cytokine Therapy, Adoptive Cell Therapy

4 By Targeted Therapy: Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase PARP Inhibitors, Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase PI3K Or Protein Kinase B PI3K Or Mammalian Target Of Rapamycin mTOR Inhibitors, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors TKIs, Deoxyribonucleic Acid Damage Response DDR Inhibitors

5 By Radiation Therapy: External Beam Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy, Radiopharmaceuticals.

Which Region Dominates The Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer CRPC Or Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer HRPCA Therapeutics Market?

In the year 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the castration-resistant prostate cancer CRPC or hormone-refractory prostate cancer HRPCA therapeutics market. The fastest-growing region is anticipated to be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The regions covered in the castration-resistant prostate cancer CRPC or hormone-refractory prostate cancer HRPCA therapeutics market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

