Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ROJ Dee, MSc Releases New Self-Help Book - Break Free From Burnout

2025-07-04 12:16:26
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) In a world where overachievement and constant connectivity have become the norm, ROJ Dee, MSc, delivers a lifeline with her powerful new release, Break Free From Burnout: The Ultimate Blueprint for High Achievers to Reclaim Your Life, Revitalize Your Mind and Restore Well-being to Thrive in a Fast-Paced World. Now available worldwide, this self-help guide offers a deeply practical and empowering approach to recovery and renewal.

Written for professionals, parents, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and anyone navigating high-pressure environments, Break Free From Burnout provides readers with the tools they need to spot early warning signs, manage overwhelming demands, and rebuild their well-being from the inside out. The book blends scientific insight, personal experience, and compassionate wisdom into a step-by-step blueprint that guides readers through long-term recovery.

Key topics include mindfulness, emotional resilience, setting boundaries, self-compassion, work-life integration, and creating sustainable support networks. The book also includes powerful personal stories and practical exercises to guide readers toward meaningful change.

ROJ Dee, MSc, is a Swiss-based scientist and multidisciplinary author whose writing spans wellness, history, culture, and culinary traditions. Known for turning knowledge into inspiration, her books reflect a passion for empowering others through evidence-based guidance and storytelling.

