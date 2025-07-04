403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ROJ Dee, MSc Releases New Self-Help Book - Break Free From Burnout
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) In a world where overachievement and constant connectivity have become the norm, ROJ Dee, MSc, delivers a lifeline with her powerful new release, Break Free From Burnout: The Ultimate Blueprint for High Achievers to Reclaim Your Life, Revitalize Your Mind and Restore Well-being to Thrive in a Fast-Paced World. Now available worldwide, this self-help guide offers a deeply practical and empowering approach to recovery and renewal.
Written for professionals, parents, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and anyone navigating high-pressure environments, Break Free From Burnout provides readers with the tools they need to spot early warning signs, manage overwhelming demands, and rebuild their well-being from the inside out. The book blends scientific insight, personal experience, and compassionate wisdom into a step-by-step blueprint that guides readers through long-term recovery.
Key topics include mindfulness, emotional resilience, setting boundaries, self-compassion, work-life integration, and creating sustainable support networks. The book also includes powerful personal stories and practical exercises to guide readers toward meaningful change.
ROJ Dee, MSc, is a Swiss-based scientist and multidisciplinary author whose writing spans wellness, history, culture, and culinary traditions. Known for turning knowledge into inspiration, her books reflect a passion for empowering others through evidence-based guidance and storytelling.
Written for professionals, parents, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and anyone navigating high-pressure environments, Break Free From Burnout provides readers with the tools they need to spot early warning signs, manage overwhelming demands, and rebuild their well-being from the inside out. The book blends scientific insight, personal experience, and compassionate wisdom into a step-by-step blueprint that guides readers through long-term recovery.
Key topics include mindfulness, emotional resilience, setting boundaries, self-compassion, work-life integration, and creating sustainable support networks. The book also includes powerful personal stories and practical exercises to guide readers toward meaningful change.
ROJ Dee, MSc, is a Swiss-based scientist and multidisciplinary author whose writing spans wellness, history, culture, and culinary traditions. Known for turning knowledge into inspiration, her books reflect a passion for empowering others through evidence-based guidance and storytelling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment