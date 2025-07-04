Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi In Ghana Receives Highest Civilian Award - 'Officer Of The Order Of The Star Of Ghana'

2025-07-04 12:12:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ghana's President Mahama awarded Prime Minister Modi the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana during his historic visit, the first by an Indian PM in 30 years, celebrating shared democracy, youth empowerment, and deeper India–Ghana ties.

