Upcoming Hybrid Suvs In India: Hyundai, Maruti, Toyota And More Gearing Up
The SUV segment is booming in India, and hybrid tech is gaining traction. Top carmakers are prepping to launch new hybrid SUVs, promising better fuel efficiency and appealing to eco-conscious buyers.
Hyundai is reportedly developing a new premium SUV, slotted between the Alcazar and Tucson, possibly launching in 2027 with a petrol hybrid engine for performance and fuel efficiency.
Nissan and Renault plan to re-enter the Indian SUV market with updated hybrid offerings. Nissan is working on a mid-size SUV, while Renault preps the next-gen Duster, both likely featuring hybrid systems for better mileage.
Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are expected to continue their partnership with new hybrid models, including a 7-seater Grand Vitara and an updated Hyryder, likely with a 1.5L mild or strong hybrid petrol engine.
Hybrid SUVs are becoming popular for their fuel efficiency, lower running costs, and reduced emissions. With rising fuel prices and environmental awareness, they are an attractive option for Indian buyers.
