ENG Vs IND: Shubman Gill's Parents Fill With Pride After His Historic Test Double Century At Edgbaston (WATCH)

Team India captain Shubman Gill's parents, Lakhwinder and Keart, expressed their emotions after he notched up his maiden Test double century in the second Test of the five-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4.

Shubman Gill grabbed the attention of the cricketing world with his record-shattering double century on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test. The 25-year-old played a brilliant innings of 269 off 387 balls, in what was his first double-century as a captain and as a batter.

The Indian skipper's marathon innings, alongside his 203-run stand for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (89) and then, a 144-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar (42) guided Team India to 587 in 151 overs in the first innings. Shubman Gill dominated England's bowling attack with his resilience and calculated counter-aggression, cementing his place in the annals of Indian Test cricket history.

Shubman Gill makes his parents proud

Shubman Gill's historic Test double century at Edgbaston has not only etched his name in the record books but also filled his parents with overwhelming pride and emotions. In a video posted by the Indian Cricket Team on its Instagram handle, Gill was seen listening to the voice note sent by his parents.

In the voice note, Gill's father, Lakhwinder Singh, felt 'peace' after watching his son score a double century while recalling the Indian Test skipper's knock in the age-group level cricket.

“Shubman, son, well played. Today, watching your batting brought a lot of joy and great peace to my heart. It felt just like when you used to play in U16, U19. And I felt very proud.” Gill's father said.

Shubman's mother was also proud of him after scoring a historic double century.

“Felt very good watching your batting, son. Keep going, God bless you,” his mother said in the message.

During his marathon 269-run innings, Shubman Gill has shattered several records, including Virat Kohli's record for the highest individual Test score as an Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs in a Test innings in England, first Asian captain to score a Test double century in SENA nations, and first Indian batter to score a Test double century since Rahul Dravid in 2002.

Shubman Gill's father wanted him to score a triple century

Though Shubman Gill's father was quite proud of his son scoring his maiden Test double century, he was secretly hoping for him to complete his triple century.

“Growing up, I played all of my cricket for my dad, in the sense that it was because of him I started playing cricket,” the Team India Test captain said.

“He and my best friend, whom I practised with, these are the only two people, when it comes to cricket, I care about and I listen to. Means a lot coming from him, but he also said I missed my Triple century," he added.

Meanwhile, Team India finished Day 2 on top as Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj backed Shubman Gill's double century with their fiery spells in the third session. At close of play, England posted a total of 77/3 in 20 overs, with Joe Root and Harry Brook batting on 18 and 30, respectively, and the hosts trailing by 510 runs.