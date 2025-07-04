CUET UG 2025 Results Out: Here's How To Check Your Score And What To Do Next

CUET UG Result 2025 Date: NTA has announced the results for Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025) today i.e., on July 4, 2025. Prior to this, the National Testing Agency (NTA) also released the Final Answer Key on the official website. Now that the results are out, students can check their scores through the active link on the official website nic or ac. NTA had given the information about the date of release of CUET 2025 result through a post on its social media handle.

Where will the CUET UG 2025 result score get admission?

CUET UG 2025 exam will provide admission to undergraduate courses in major universities of the country. This includes more than 240 universities. These include 49 central universities, state, deemed, private and other government institutions, which take admission in UG courses only on the basis of CUET UG score. Let's read important information about the marking scheme and how to check and download the result.

How to check CUET UG 2025 Result?

Step 1: To check CUET UG 2025 result, visit the official website nic or ac.

Step 2: Click on the 'CUET UG Result 2025' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open, now enter your application number and date of birth here.

Step 4: Submit. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for future reference.

When was the CUET UG 2025 exam held?

The main examination of CUET UG 2025 was held between May 13 and June 3, 2025. After complaints from some students, a re-test was also conducted on June 2 and 4. This re-test was for those students who had taken the exam on May 13 and 16 but complained that the questions were out of syllabus.

Before releasing the CUET UG 2025 result, NTA released the provisional answer key and sought objections from the students. The objections sent by the students were reviewed by a team of experts. The final answer key was prepared after correcting the questions on which the objections were found to be correct.

Re-checking or re-evaluation after the CUET UG 2025 result

Students appearing in the CUET UG 2025 exam should keep in mind that no re-checking or re-evaluation can be done after the announcement of the result. No objection regarding the answer key will be accepted. The declared result is considered final.

CUET UG 2025 Marking Scheme

Talking about the CUET UG 2025 exam marking scheme, +5 marks is given for correct answer, -1 mark for wrong answer and 0 marks for unanswered question.

How to get admission in desired college if you get less marks in CUET UG 2025 result?

The counselling process begins after the announcement of the results. Even if you get less marks in CUET UG 2025, options will remain open, students can make further strategies regarding university choice and can get admission in available universities or colleges according to their marks. The result of CUET UG 2025 decides the direction of the career of lakhs of students. Students scoring less should not panic for any reason, a good college can be found with the right choice and guidance in the counselling process.