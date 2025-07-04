Nothing Phone 3 Vs Iphone 16 Phone Comparison: Which Is Better For YOU?

The Nothing Phone 3 has arrived and at a starting price of Rs 79,999, it is aimed straight at the Apple iPhone 16. In actuality, the price of a brand-new iPhone 16 is significantly lower than that of the Nothing Phone 3. But is that worth it?

In terms of specs, the Phone 3 appears to be an intriguing device. A distinctive design with a revolutionary Glyph Matrix interface, a flexible set of triple back cameras, huge battery capacity, and a sleek yet powerful OS. In contrast, the iPhone 16 seems like a straightforward high-end experience. It has a solid camera system, a quick processor, an immediately identifiable design, and an exceptional battery life.

Which of these mobile phones should you choose, given the competitive prices? In order to find out, we compared these two gadgets based on their specs sheets.

Nothing Phone 3 vs iPhone 16: Display

A 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1600 nits of normal brightness, and 4,500 nits of peak brightness for HDR content is included on the Nothing Phone 3.

The iPhone 16 has a smaller 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a maximum brightness rating of 2,000 nits and a refresh rate of just 60 Hz. Although it takes up space, the Dynamic Island conceals the camera cutout. As a result, the Nothing Phone 3 wins easily.

Nothing Phone 3 vs iPhone 16: Design and features

Though it updates the iconic Glyph Interface, the Nothing Phone 3 remains loyal to the brand's origins with its unique semi-transparent design. Simple widgets and configurable notifications are among the additional features provided by the new Glyph Matrix on the back, a dot-matrix display composed of 489 LEDs. Together with its IP68 classification for water and dust resistance, the Phone 3's aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus make it a sturdy device. With three distinct lenses instead of a single module, the back camera arrangement is noticeably unusual.

The Apple iPhone 16, on the other hand, keeps its now-familiar but elegant design language. The iPhone 16 looks more enticing because to its quality matte glass in eye-catching colourways and its vertically stacked dual rear cameras, which give it a fresh edge. Its durability is confirmed by its IP68 rating and the tougher Ceramic Shield for increased durability. The Action Button assigns shortcuts to gadget tasks, making life a little easier. The Camera Control key is a useful tool for photographers.

Nothing Phone 3 vs iPhone 16: Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is manufactured on a 4nm technology, powers the Nothing Phone 3. This processor is inferior than the iPhone 16 since it provides performance comparable to 2024 Android flagships. Nothing uses up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM to compensate. The minimalist aesthetics of the Nothing OS 3.5 UI, which is based on Android 15, make it a nerd's paradise, and it contains clever small AI-bred features that make life a little bit simpler. Nothing guarantees Android OS upgrades for up to five years.

With its powerful 3nm A18 processor, which provides much higher raw performance for both CPU-intensive workloads and AI capabilities, the iPhone 16 dominates this market. The iPhone 16 can handle everything you throw at it thanks to its 8GB of RAM. For daily chores, the iOS 18 interface is feature-rich and practical. Even though iOS 18 lacks several capabilities, it is well-designed and provides a high-quality app experience. Basic chores are made easier by Apple Intelligence capabilities, and the user interface will get much better with iOS 26 on the horizon. Apple typically offers six years of service for its iPhones.

Nothing Phone 3 vs iPhone 16: Camera

With an all-50MP triple-camera configuration, the Nothing Phone 3 offers a major camera update. These consist of a 50MP f/1.68 OIS/EIS primary camera, a 50MP f/2.68 periscope lens with up to 60x AI Super Res Zoom and 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP front camera. 4K Ultra XDR video at 60 frames per second is supported.

The iPhone 16 has a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP primary sensor with 2x lossless zoom and 24MP still photo resolution. The main reason for switching to a vertical camera alignment is to make spatial video capturing possible. With software enhancements, the front camera's 12MP resolution stays unchanged.

Nothing Phone 3 vs iPhone 16: Battery

The Nothing Phone 3 houses Nothing's largest battery to date, with a 5,150 mAh silicon-carbon cell (Indian variant) and supports rapid 65W wired fast charging, capable of filling the phone from 1% to 100% in roughly 54 minutes. Despite having an unknown battery, the Apple iPhone 16 has enough power to last a whole day. The maximum wired charging power is between 20 and 25 watts, and MagSafe wireless charging is also supported.

Nothing Phone 3 vs iPhone 16: Price

When the Nothing Phone 3 first came out in India, the 12GB/256GB model cost Rs 79,999, while the 16GB/512GB model cost Rs 89,999. As a result, it is firmly in the premium market. Vijay Sales is presently offering the Apple iPhone 16 for as cheap as Rs 71,999, making it much more affordable.