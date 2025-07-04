Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Raja Raghuvanshi's Brother Hints At Sonam's Secret Marriage

Indore: Highlighting the recovery of two mangalsutras by Meghalaya Police, Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brother claimed that his wife Sonam, the prime accused in the murder, may have secretly married her accomplice after killing Raja. Raja had gone missing on May 23, and his body was found 10 days later on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra (Cherrapunji), located in East Khasi Hills district. Sonam had broke down and confessed to the crime after being confronted with strong evidence by the Shillong Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Raja's elder brother Vipin told reporters that one Mangalsutra was gifted to Sonam as per tradition during her marriage with Raja on May 11. "The second one may be related to Sonam and her partner-in-crime Raj Kushwaha's marriage. They might have married when she was hiding," he added.

'Sonam's brother betraying family'

Vipin also criticised Sonam's brother Govind for wanting to meet Sonam after allegedly visiting Raja's home to seek forgiveness. "Why did he come to our house after his sister's arrest and play with the emotions of our family? We are constantly getting betrayed by Sonam and her family," Vipin said. A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi's murder and are now in judicial custody.

Sonam's brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, had publicly disowned her after her confession.“According to the evidence, I'm 100% sure she committed this murder. All the accused are linked to Raj Kushwaha. We've cut all ties with Sonam and apologised to Raja's family,” he said.

Confession after denial

Initially claiming to be a robbery victim, Sonam stayed silent during her 27-hour police escort journey from Ghazipur to Shillong. When the questioning began at 11 am, she stuck to her version of being attacked and robbed. However, after the SIT presented CCTV footage of her meeting the killers, call records, and physical evidence like a raincoat and her blood-stained shirt found at the crime scene, she broke down and admitted to plotting Raja's murder. Shillong SP Vivek confirmed,“We have solid evidence against Sonam that proves her involvement in the murder.”

Following the murder, Meghalaya has made made it compulsory for all tourists to hire registered guides while taking part in treks or outdoor activities in the East Khasi Hills district. Deputy Commissioner Kurbah, who also heads the District Tourism Promotion Society (DTPS), said the move will help prevent tourists from getting lost, injured, or falling victim to criminal activity in remote spots.

“Hiring trained guides will ensure that visitors are safe and also better informed about the region,” Kurbah said in the official order. Violators of this rule may face penalties or be denied access to trekking routes, tourism officials clarified.