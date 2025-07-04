5 Grounds Where India Have Never Won A Test Match

Despite decades of Test cricket, India are yet to break the jinx at these five iconic venues. One of them is already hosting a match in the ongoing 2025 England series.

Old Trafford in Manchester has been a stubborn venue for the Indian Test team. Despite having played nine matches here between 1936 and 2014, a win has remained elusive. The record? Four defeats and five draws.

This venue is also part of the current 2025 Test series, meaning India have another shot to end their winless streak. Whether they can finally turn the tide in Manchester remains to be seen.

In the days of bilateral tours between India and Pakistan, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium was a regular stop. India played seven Test matches at the ground but never managed a win.

Pakistan claimed victory in two of those encounters, while the other five ended as draws. The last time India featured in a Test at this venue was in 2006. The wait for a win continues, though geopolitical tensions now make a return highly unlikely.

India's history at Edgbaston, Birmingham, has been particularly dismal. Out of eight Tests played here since 1967, they have suffered seven losses. The only draw came back in 1986.

The ground also hosted the final Test of India's 2021 tour, which was played in 2022 and saw the visitors slump to a seven-wicket loss. With another fixture at Edgbaston currently ongoing in the series, the stage is set to finally break the curse.

Kensington Oval in Barbados has hosted India nine times in Test cricket, and nine times they've gone back without a win. The debut match at this venue came in 1953, and the most recent was in 2011.

India have suffered seven defeats here, managing just two draws. Despite their evolution into a more competitive travelling team, Barbados remains one of the toughest overseas assignments.

Guyana's Bourda Ground might be off the international calendar since 2006, but its record against India stands firm. Six Tests played, six draws. India neither lost nor won here.

Their first appearance came in 1953 and the last in 2002. Though India didn't suffer defeats, their inability to push for wins at Bourda made it a curious case of dominance without a result.