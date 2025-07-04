Gold Price FALLS On July 4Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices have been fluctuating since July. Today, prices are down compared to yesterday. Check out the gold rates in various cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi
Gold prices change daily. Sometimes they almost touch a lakh, and sometimes they decrease slightly. Today, the price changed again.Gold prices have been on the rise since the beginning of July. Although they decreased slightly in between, there isn't a significant difference.Gold prices changed again today. The price has decreased compared to yesterday. Take a quick look at the price of this golden metal in different cities.Today's gold rates in Kolkata: 22 carat - ₹9050 per gram 24 carat - ₹9873 per gramYesterday's gold rates in Kolkata: 22 carat - ₹9105 per gram 24 carat - ₹9933 per gramToday's gold rates in Chennai: 22 carat - ₹9050 per gram 24 carat - ₹9873 per gramToday's gold rates in Mumbai: 22 carat - ₹9050 per gram 24 carat - ₹9873 per gramToday's gold rates in Delhi: 22 carat - ₹9065 per gram 24 carat - ₹9888 per gramToday's gold rates in Bengaluru: 22 carat - ₹9050 per gram 24 carat - ₹9873 per gramToday's gold rates in Hyderabad: 22 carat - ₹9050 per gram 24 carat - ₹9873 per gramToday's gold rates in Jaipur: 22 carat - ₹9065 per gram 24 carat - ₹9888 per gram
