'Metro In Dino....': Sara Ali Khan To Aditya Roy Kapur Check Cast Fees

Metro In Dino Star Cast Fees: Anurag Basu's film Metro In Dino hit theaters on Friday. The film is being liked upon its release. On this occasion, we are going to tell you about the fees of the star cast of the movie

Director Anurag Basu's film Metro In Dino stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Let's find out how much each actor was paid for working in the film.

According to reports, Neena Gupta received a fee of 4-5 lakh rupees for working in the film Metro In Dino. Her work in the film is also being highly praised. She is a great actress.Ali Fazal is also seen playing a special role in the film Metro In Dino. He received a fee of 25-30 lakh rupees for working in the movie. His role in the film is short but quite impressive.Konkona Sen Sharma is a brilliant actress. She has won everyone's heart with her acting in the film Metro In Dino. Konkona received a fee ranging from 75 lakhs to 1 crore rupees for working in the movie.Fatima Sana Shaikh has also done a great job in the film Metro In Dino. Fatima is also a great actress. She received a fee of one crore rupees for working in the film.Sara Ali Khan is seen in a movie after a long time. Her last few films did not do much at the box office. At the same time, she received a fee of 3 crores for working in the film Metro In Dino.Talking about Anupam Kher, he is a great artist. He presents every character brilliantly. Now Anupam has stepped into the world of direction. At the same time, he received a fee of 3-4 crore rupees for the film Metro In Dino.Versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi is famous for his artistry. Pankaj, who plays every character brilliantly, received a fee of 4 crore rupees for working in the film Metro In Dino.The most expensive star of the film Metro In Dino is Aditya Roy Kapur. He received a fee of 5-6 crore rupees for working in the movie. However, Aditya's box office record is not special. He has given more flop films than hits.