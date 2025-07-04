Bengaluru To Get Separate Health Policy Soon, Says Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced the forthcoming implementation of a separate health policy tailored specifically for Bengaluru, aimed at prioritising public well-being and addressing administrative inefficiencies in the city's healthcare system.

Speaking at the inauguration of Ashakiran Permanent Eye Centres at the BBMP Multispecialty Hospital in Govindarajanagar constituency, the minister revealed that a team of experts is currently preparing a detailed report on the policy, which is expected within two to three weeks.

New policy to resolve coordination issues in city hospitals

Currently, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is responsible for the construction and maintenance of city hospitals, while the state medical department provides doctors and staff. This division has created confusion and affected the efficient functioning of healthcare facilities. The new policy aims to streamline this system and better cater to Bengaluru's unique healthcare challenges.

CSR support strengthens eye care infrastructure

Five of the eleven Ashakiran Eye Centres under BBMP are being supported through SightSavers India's CSR partnership, which has contributed human resources, medical equipment, and spectacles. With additional partnerships, a total of 13 Ashakiran Eye Centres have now been established in the city, helping expand access to quality eye care.

Priyakrishna seeks revamp of BBMP Multispecialty Hospital

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also acknowledged efforts by Govindarajanagar MLA Priyakrishna, who is pressing for the revamp of the BBMP Multispecialty Hospital in his constituency. Although the hospital building is structurally sound, it has several shortcomings that need attention.

As part of the revamp, the government plans to introduce MRI and CT scan services at 25% of the market rate, making advanced diagnostics more affordable for the public.