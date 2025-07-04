ENG Vs IND: 5 Talking Points From India's Campaign On Day 2 Of The Edgbaston Test

Shubman Gill's maiden Test double century powered India to 587 in the first innings at Edgbaston. With support from Jadeja and Sundar, India dominated Day 2, leaving England reeling at 77/3 and facing a daunting task ahead.

The second day of the Edgbaston Test between England and India was headlined by Shubman Gill, who scored his maiden Test century in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3.

Resuming their first innings batting at 310/5, with Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja batting on 114 and 41, respectively, India were bundled out for 587 in 151 overs. After India's first innings, England assumed their batting and finished Day 2 at 77/3 in 20 overs, with Joe Root and Harry Brook batting on 18 and 30, respectively, and the hosts trailing by 510 runs, leaving the contest finely poised heading into Day 3.

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from India's outing on Day 2 of the second Test:

Shubman Gill lit up the Edgbaston with a maiden century of his Test career, that too on English soil. Gill played a marathon innings of 269 off 387 balls, including 30 fours and 3 sixes. Gill resumed his batting on Day 2 with an overnight score of 114 off 216 balls and steadily built on it to complete a historic double century at the Edgbaston Test. His innings put India in a commanding position by taking the visitors past the 550-run mark in the first innings.

During his marathon innings, Shubman Gill shattered several records, including the highest individual score by an Indian captain, most runs in a Test innings by an Indian batter in England, first Asian captain to score a Test double century in the SENA nations, fourth India batter to score double century in Tests and ODIs, and third Indian batter to score Test double ton in England.

Ravindra Jadeja had an impressive outing in the first innings as he played a brilliant knock of 89 off 137 balls. Jadeja walked in to bat on Day 1 when India were 211/5 and finished with an unbeaten 41 off 67 and an unbeaten 99-run stand for the sixth wicket with Shubman Gill. On Day 2, Jadeja resumed his innings with Gill and continued to frustrate England bowlers.

The southpaw displayed his composed strokeplay and clever strike rotation as he scored 48 off 70 balls on Day 2, taking his individual score to 89 before falling short of a well-deserved century, but not before stitching a crucial 203-run stand with the Indian skipper that took the visitors past the 400-run mark in the first innings.

Washington Sundar has played his first match of the ongoing England Test series and justified his selection in the team with his crucial innings in the lower order of the batting line-up. The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder walked in to bat after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal at 414/6 and joined Shubman Gill at the crease. Sundar provided solid support to Shubman Gill, displaying his composure and shot selection under pressure.

Washington Sundar made a vital contribution of 42 off 103 balls, including 3 fours and a six, stitched a crucial 144-run stand for the seventh wicket with Gill, and took India past the 550-run mark. Sundar's steady stay at the crease played a huge role in Shubman Gill completing his maiden Test double century.

For the first time in 18 years, Team India has managed to get past the 500-run mark in a Test innings in England. The visitors missed out on this opportunity when they were bowled out for 471 in the first innings of the Headingley Test. Shubman Gill's double century, Yashasvi Jaiswal's (87) and Ravindra Jadeja's (89) fifties, and Washington Sundar's (42) vital contribution helped India go past the 500-run mark in the first innings.

The last time India managed to go past the 500-run mark in a Test innings was in the Oval Test in 2007, where they posted a total of 664 in the first innings, thanks to Anil Kumble's maiden Test century, vital contributions by Dinesh Karthik, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and MS Dhoni.

England assumed their first innings batting after a long and tiring time in the field. The opener Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were hoping to hold the hosts' innings together before the close of play. However, Akash Deep, who came in place of Jasprit Bumrah, struck early by dismissing Duckett for a 5-ball duck. Then, he was on the verge of a hat-trick by removing Ollie Pope for a golden duck on the next delivery.

Thereafter, Mohammed Siraj further dented the top-order by removing Zak Crawley for 19 and reducing England to 25/3 in 7.1 overs. Joe Root and Harry Brook steadied the hosts' ship and ensured no fall of wickets before stumps, but India ended Day 2 on top, thanks to a dominant display of batting and a fiery opening burst with the ball.