ENG Vs IND: Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar's 46-Year-Old Record With 269 Runs

Edgbaston: Team India has made a stellar comeback after a disappointing loss at Headingly in the first test against England. Indian captain Shubman Gill entered history books after a magnificent double century and surpassed a 46-year-old record held by cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. With his maiden double century, he also achieved the highest score by an Indian batsman on English soil. Shubman Gill scored 269 runs in 387 balls, and received a standing ovation at Edgbaston.

Sunil Gavaskar had scored 221 runs on the final day of the Oval Test Match in 1979 against England. India was chasing England's 438. Sunil Gavaskar & Chetan Sharma were involved in a 213 run partnership, which was followed by a brief solid partnership with Dilip Vengsarkar. India eventually lost the match by nine runs.

Oval, Sept 4th, 1979 438, Sunny & Chetan put on 213 and then Vengsarkar & Gavaskar reached 366 when Vengsarkar fell. From there, Kapil failed, the rest panicked & Sunil Gavaskar's epic 221 left us just 9 heart-breaking runs short. A batting master-class for the ages twitter/uSMCqRljQ9

Highest Scores by Indians in England

Shubman Gill: 269

Sunil Gavaskar: 221

Rahul Dravid: 217

Sachin Tendulkar: 193

Ravi Shastri: 187

Highest Score by an Indian Captain in England

Gill also achieved the highest score by an Indian captain in England. Mohammad Azharuddin held the previous record with 179 runs at Old Trafford in 1990. Gill's 269 surpassed this record. Gill's aggressive innings has propelled India to a commanding total of 550+ runs in the first innings of the second Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a good start with 87 runs, but KL Rahul and Karun Nair failed to deliver as expected. Rahul scored 2 runs, while Nair was dismissed for 31. Rishabh Pant contributed 65 runs, while Nitish Kumar Reddy was out for just 1 run. A crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja (89 runs) and Gill boosted India's total. Washington Sundar added 42 runs.