Football Mourns: Klopp, Ronaldo, Lebron & Others Celebrities Pay Tribute To Diogo Jota After Tragic Death

The world of sport came to a standstill as tributes poured in for Diogo Jota and his brother André following their fatal car crash. From Klopp to LeBron, reactions reflect the heartbreak.

Jürgen Klopp, who brought Jota to Liverpool in 2020 and coached him through four impactful seasons, posted an emotional tribute. "This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can't see it!" he wrote on Instagram.

Calling Jota a“fantastic player” and“loving and caring husband and father,” Klopp extended his thoughts to Jota's wife Rute, their children, and everyone close to the family.“We will miss you so much,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed disbelief and sorrow after hearing of the tragedy.“Doesn't make any sense,” he wrote in Portuguese.“Just now we were together in the national team, just now you were married.”

Ronaldo offered condolences to Jota's family, particularly his wife and kids, and said,“I know you will always be with them. R.I.P Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called it“devastating news.” His thoughts went to Jota's wife Rute and their three children.

Darwin Nunez, Jota's teammate, posted:“There are no words of comfort for so much pain... I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.”

Al-Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves, who played with Jota for both Wolves and Portugal, offered a powerful message:“They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!”

Basketball legend and part-owner in Liverpool's parent company, LeBron James, also shared his condolences.“My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!!” James wrote, using Liverpool's iconic anthem initials.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also addressed the tragedy, calling it“devastating.” He emphasized how the loss resonates beyond football, saying,“It is really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends, for his family.”